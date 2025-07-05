No, Oil Filters Aren't Universal - Here's How To Know What Kind You Need

The internal combustion engines that power most of our vehicles depend on a steady supply of engine oil for lubrication and friction reduction. This fluid comes in various different viscosities or thicknesses and is engineered specifically for the harsh conditions inside of a car's engine. Oil isn't the only component that makes up your vehicle's engine lubrication system, though. In addition to the oil sump or pan, various lines and oil passages, your car also relies on an engine oil filter to help keep the oil clean and free from debris.

Before the oil reaches the engine, it must pass through the filter. The filtration material prevents things like dust, debris, and metal shavings from getting into the engine and causing damage, like wear, clogs, and drops in the vehicle's overall performance. Engine oil filters contain a seal and a filtration mechanism, which, depending on the type of filter and the car, can be made from material like paper or synthetic fiber. You can typically find the oil filter below the engine, near the oil pan. However, depending on the vehicle, the filter's location can differ, and some cars have their oil filters in the engine bay. All vehicles with internal combustion engines rely on oil filters, and it's important that you replace the filter each time you change the oil. However, it's important to note that oil filters are not universal.

It's critical that you buy the oil filter that your car's manufacturer recommends. Not only is it highly unlikely that you'll even be able to install an incorrect filter on your vehicle, but you could also cause severe damage to the engine. Fortunately, it's pretty easy to pick out the proper oil filter for your car.