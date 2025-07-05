How Do Ships Get In And Out Of The Black Sea?

The Black Sea is one of the busiest shipping routes in the world, used by cargo ships, large oil tankers, and even naval fleets. But getting in and out of it is quite tricky — not because of distance, but because of the narrow, winding waterways that lead there. There is a specific chain of straits that each ship sailing into the Black Sea must pass through, with each one being a tighter and more challenging one.

The journey to the Black Sea usually starts by crossing the Atlantic Ocean. From there, ships enter the Mediterranean Sea through the Strait of Gibraltar, then make their way across to the Turkish coastline. But the real challenge begins when they reach the Dardanelles Strait. It is a narrow, 61-kilometer-long passage that leads into the Sea of Marmara. It's a heavily monitored and regulated waterway, with ships lining up and taking turns to pass through safely.