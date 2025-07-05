How Far Can A HondaJet Fly? (And How Fast Can It Go?)
The two latest HondaJet models, the Elite II, and the Echelon, offer some surprising performance. The Elite II can travel around 2,865 kilometers (1,780 miles) with four people, according to the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) and Instrument Flight Rules (IFR). The HondaJet Echelon has an even greater flight range of 4,862 kilometers (3,021 miles), with one crew member and four passengers.
In terms of top cruising speed, the HondaJet Elite II can reach 782 kilometers per hour (485 miles per hour). This is an impressive figure, considering the average business jet in a similar class maintains a cruising speed of anywhere between 627 (389 miles per hour) and 759 kilometers per hour (471 miles per hour), according to Honda. The Echelon is even faster, with a maximum cruising speed of 834 kilometers per hour (518 miles per hour).
You may not know this, but private jets fly higher than commercial airliners, and here's why. While larger passenger jets often fly at heights of around 35,000 feet, business jets like the HondaJet go significantly higher. For example, the Elite II has a maximum cruising altitude of 43,000 feet, and the Echelon can cruise at FL470 or 47,000 feet.
What makes HondaJet unique among business aircraft?
Honda, the massive Japanese manufacturer behind some notable automobiles, powersports products, and engines, has also been involved in aircraft production for decades. In the late '90s, Michimasa Fujino, who would later head up the HondaJet endeavor, envisioned an innovative over-the-wing engine mount design.
Rather than attaching the engines to the rear of the fuselage, the HondaJet has them attached to and positioned above the wings. This interesting configuration provides some clear advantages over traditional designs, such as the ability to use all the space inside the fuselage, where there are typically supporting structures holding the engines in place.
In addition, attaching the two engines to the wings instead of the fuselage reduces the sound and vibration often found in traditional business jets. This means that flights are smoother and quieter, enhancing the experience. However, mounting the engines away from the cabin isn't the only way to minimize sound. Here's how some private jet cabins stay so quiet compared to commercial flights.
So how much will a HondaJet set you back financially?
As you may imagine, developing a new aircraft, testing it, and building it is a costly affair. An estimate from Richard Aboulafia, vice president of analysis at the Teal Group (via Reuters), suspects Honda has spent approximately $1 billion on developing its aircraft over the more than two decades since it began. So, it may not shock you to discover that models like the HondaJet Elite II are reserved for the certifiably wealthy. In fact, the Elite II with the typical amenities is around $7.3 million new, according to Motor Trend.
If you thought that price tag was eye-watering, the HondaJet Echelon can run between $10 and $12 million. The aircraft itself isn't the only cost burden when you factor in things like maintenance and operation. This begs the question: How much do you need to make to own a private jet?
Of course, if you're looking to save some cash, the Japanese manufacturer also offers certified pre-owned HondaJet models. While prices vary due to several factors, a used HA-420, an earlier model of HondaJet, goes for around $2.5 million.