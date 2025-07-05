How Far Can A HondaJet Fly? (And How Fast Can It Go?)

The two latest HondaJet models, the Elite II, and the Echelon, offer some surprising performance. The Elite II can travel around 2,865 kilometers (1,780 miles) with four people, according to the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) and Instrument Flight Rules (IFR). The HondaJet Echelon has an even greater flight range of 4,862 kilometers (3,021 miles), with one crew member and four passengers.

In terms of top cruising speed, the HondaJet Elite II can reach 782 kilometers per hour (485 miles per hour). This is an impressive figure, considering the average business jet in a similar class maintains a cruising speed of anywhere between 627 (389 miles per hour) and 759 kilometers per hour (471 miles per hour), according to Honda. The Echelon is even faster, with a maximum cruising speed of 834 kilometers per hour (518 miles per hour).

You may not know this, but private jets fly higher than commercial airliners, and here's why. While larger passenger jets often fly at heights of around 35,000 feet, business jets like the HondaJet go significantly higher. For example, the Elite II has a maximum cruising altitude of 43,000 feet, and the Echelon can cruise at FL470 or 47,000 feet.