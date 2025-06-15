How Some Private Jet Cabins Stay So Quiet (Compared To Commercial Flights)

The problem with reducing the noise on a commercial flight is that commercial-sized jets are already too large and heavy to realistically accommodate the necessary materials and tech. If you tried to equip a typical passenger jet with this hardware, it'd cost too much to build, as well as potentially become too heavy for safe operation.

Advertisement

As private jets are typically much smaller than commercial jets, it's more realistic for them to make up some of the weight difference with extra features. As for what features a private jet can have to reduce noise, they broadly fall into two categories: active and passive noise reduction.

Active noise-cancelling systems on a jet are similar to the noise cancelling tech you'd find in a pair of noise-cancelling Bose headphones. The interior of the cabin is lined with strategically placed microphones and speakers, which detect loud noises. Internal software parses these loud noises and automatically generates a counter sound, which cancels them out. This is a great way to deal with low-frequency sounds like air flying past the jet or circulating in the cabin. The downside to active systems is that they're very elaborate and complicated, which both makes the jet heavier and increases the risk of random failure.

Advertisement

A more common choice for noise reduction is soundproof materials. Special soundproof materials are used to line particular spots in and around the cabin to reduce incoming noise from the loudest sources, such as near the engines or at the rear of the fuselage. These materials usually include soft, pliable foams and blankets that don't transmit sound as well as something like metal. Additionally, cabin accoutrements like carpeting and ridged walls can aid in soundproofing as well, aiding the overall effort without compromising the cabin's style.