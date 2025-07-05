Air Suspension Systems: How They Work & Why Semi-Trucks Use Them

Every vehicle has its own suspension system, a collection of springs, shocks, and bars that keep the vehicle level and keep the tires on the pavement at all times. Remove a vehicle's suspension, and the ability to control and drive the vehicle diminishes almost entirely. When passing over the road, cars and trucks come across bumps and irregularities that cause the tires to rise above the road. Without a suspension, that transfer of power would continue into the frame of the vehicle, potentially making the car and driver bounce.

Air suspensions initially became famous for their implementation in military aircraft during World War II. Instead of using springs and shocks like a typical suspension, they use electric pumps or compressors that push air into reinforced rubber air bags. Those bags are inflated to specific pressure depending on the amount of weight in the vehicle. A number of air suspension systems can also be manually adjusted so a driver can determine which ride height works best for you.

One of the most important uses for air suspension systems is in semi-trucks, which are hauling massive amounts of equipment across the country. The invention of air suspensions gave semi trucks more capability when it came to hauling heavy loads. The ability to change suspension levels in response to how much a semi is carrying allowed for increased loads and a more comfortable drive.