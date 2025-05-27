What Are Air Lift Airbags And Do You Need Them For Your Suspension?

Towing heavy loads can make a vehicle's rear start to squat as its rear suspension compacts under the added weight. This can cause a variety of problems, from increased braking distance to the vehicle bottoming out over rougher roads. This isn't just unpleasant for drivers, it can also be unsafe. However, there are ways to stop the vehicle from squatting altogether.

Advertisement

One way is to fit Air Lift airbags, which are designed to reinforce the vehicle's rear suspension and help keep it level when it's towing. When paired with an onboard air compressor, these airbags can be adjusted to level out the suspension, ensuring that drivers don't have to deal with the comfort or safety issues they'd otherwise face when towing.

Air Lift offers a range of different kits to fit most common cars, vans, and trucks, with several onboard compressors to go with the kit. The standard compressor works best for occasional towing; the heavy-duty compressor works best for the heaviest loads and fastest inflation speeds; and the dual-path compressor lets drivers inflate airbags to different levels on each side of the vehicle. Anyone who buys a kit without a compressor will have to rely on air pumps at gas stations to adjust the airbag's height. There are many different options to suit all kinds of drivers, but whether or not an Air Lift kit is worth it comes down to the kind of towing you'll be doing.

Advertisement