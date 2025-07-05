What Does FLHX Mean On A Harley-Davidson?

When you think of timeless Americana, a shiny chrome Harley-Davidson is among the first things that come to mind. The motorcycle company dominated much of the 20th century, with powerful moments and bikes that shaped motorcycle culture. From the emergence of California's largest motorcycle club, whose members have become almost synonymous with Harleys, to the release of the perfection that is the Softail, a bike that injected some needed comfort into cruisers, Harley-Davidson has more than earned its place among the greats.

Today, the company is known for its extensive motorcycle catalog, which caters to many kinds of riders. However, it is also recognized for its letter codes and model designations, some of which, like the Street Glide's FLHX identifier, can be confusing for newcomers. As you would expect, the FLHX is a combination of codes, each pointing to a specific detail that makes up this particular bike.

To start, Harley uses the code F to highlight all its bikes that come with a Big Twin motor as standard. This means that the FLHX will feature the current Big Twin that Harley-Davidson is pairing these motorcycles with, which in this case is a Milwaukee-Eight V-twin engine. However, the company also uses FL to denote all Harleys under the Touring or Softail family with a 16-inch front wheel. That should already paint a clear enough idea of what bike family the Street Glide falls into and some of its features. Let's look deeper at the remaining parts of the code to understand how it all ties together.