What It Means When You See Motorcyclists Point Up Toward The Sky

While motorcycles have multiple signaling mechanisms, like turn signals, brake lights, and horns, they don't always communicate everything. When traveling as a big group that takes up a lot of space, staying organized on the road can get quite complicated, such as not being able to hear each other over the elements. Thankfully, if you've done your homework, motorcycle hand signals can save the day, like when people start pointing in different directions.

If you're wondering what it means when a motorcyclist is pointing up at the sky, you'd be surprised to know that they're actually telling their unit to get in line. Not only that, but the number of fingers pointed to the sky also makes a difference in the actual instruction. For example, bikers pointing two fingers up means having to adjust their formation to ride side-by-side, while a single finger means they should be in one, straight line.

On the other hand, pointing the same two fingers down is just a neat way to say hi to other riders on the road. That said, it's best if you pay close attention to which finger they're using to point. While it could appear like they're just giving you a thumbs up, they might actually be pointing to their head and letting you know that they're eager to stop for a drink at the nearest restaurant.