What Does It Mean When A Biker Points Two Fingers Up?

Bike riding is one of the best modes of transportation on the road. The sleek design of a bike gives you an advantage in high-traffic areas, as you can easily maneuver between cars and weave through traffic. However, things can go wrong quickly if you don't use proper signals and gestures while riding a motorcycle.

Whether you have a budget-friendly motorcycle or an expensive bike like the Suzuki Hayabusa, you'll find only three built-in signals—right, left, and hazard. You'll primarily use the turn signals when making a turn and the hazard lights when you've pulled over due to a problem with your bike.

In addition to these standard indicators, bikers — especially those riding in groups — often use hand signals on the road. For example, you may see a rider extending their left hand straight out with the palm facing down. This gesture signals fellow riders to slow down, possibly because the road ahead is unclear or in poor condition.

Similarly, bikers use many other hand gestures while riding, one of which is pointing two fingers up. No, it's definitely not a victory gesture. Instead, it's called "double file" in biker terms, and riders use it to signal fellow bikers to change their formation on the road.

