What Is The ICEBlock App & How Does It Work?

ICEBlock is meant to serve as a live warning map and bulletin board of ICE activities and sightings for citizens of a town or city. When you open the app and provide your location, the map automatically populates with user-made reports of potential ICE sightings within a 5-mile radius. For users who believe they've sighting ICE activity, all they need to do is tap an address on the map and, if necessary, add clarifying notes about the situation.

Once the report is submitted, all nearby ICEBlock users are automatically notified, so long as their phone is not on Do Not Disturb. Users will also receive notifications when a report has been removed, whether due to a false alarm or the end of any ICE activities. Even if the app is closed, users will receive push notifications for newly-submitted or removed reports. ICEBlock has support for 14 different languages, including Arabic, Spanish, Vietnamese, and others.

Both the sighting reporting process and receiving notifications are designed to be completely anonymous. Using ICEBlock does not require an account or password; it can be used immediately as soon as the app is opened. Additionally, no data from users is captured or stored by the app, providing an extra layer of anonymity. This, unfortunately, is the reason that the app is exclusive to the Apple App Store, as an Android version would require a device ID registration in order to send push notifications. Attempting to maintain the app's anonymous approach would cause a problem with Android notifications.