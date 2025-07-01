What Is The ICEBlock App & How Does It Work?
In recent months, the activities of United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement, better known as ICE, have seen a noticeable uptick. Multiple ICE raids have been conducted across the country as agents arrest large swaths of people suspected of being illegal immigrants. These activities have been met with intense pushback from communities, particularly in the form of protests. However, one mobile app developer has sought to take a different approach in his stance against ICE, specifically by creating an app called ICEBlock.
ICEBlock is a smartphone app available exclusively on the Apple App Store for iPhones that is meant to serve as a warning map for potential ICE raids and activities. Originally released in April 2025, the app has swiftly become popular in the App Store in proportion to rising ICE activities. At the time of writing, it is ranked #1 in the App Store's social networking category, and according to its developer, Joshua Aaron, has amassed over 30,000 users and counting.
ICEBlock encourages community members to report ICE sightings anonymously
ICEBlock is meant to serve as a live warning map and bulletin board of ICE activities and sightings for citizens of a town or city. When you open the app and provide your location, the map automatically populates with user-made reports of potential ICE sightings within a 5-mile radius. For users who believe they've sighting ICE activity, all they need to do is tap an address on the map and, if necessary, add clarifying notes about the situation.
Once the report is submitted, all nearby ICEBlock users are automatically notified, so long as their phone is not on Do Not Disturb. Users will also receive notifications when a report has been removed, whether due to a false alarm or the end of any ICE activities. Even if the app is closed, users will receive push notifications for newly-submitted or removed reports. ICEBlock has support for 14 different languages, including Arabic, Spanish, Vietnamese, and others.
Both the sighting reporting process and receiving notifications are designed to be completely anonymous. Using ICEBlock does not require an account or password; it can be used immediately as soon as the app is opened. Additionally, no data from users is captured or stored by the app, providing an extra layer of anonymity. This, unfortunately, is the reason that the app is exclusive to the Apple App Store, as an Android version would require a device ID registration in order to send push notifications. Attempting to maintain the app's anonymous approach would cause a problem with Android notifications.
The app's intent is to help prevent ICE interactions, according to its developer
The popularity of the ICEBlock app has naturally caused some friction with ICE itself. In a statement to TIME Magazine, ICE acting director Todd Lyons said that the app could be used to incite violence against ICE agents and "paints a target on federal law enforcement officers' backs."
In a separate interview with TIME, ICEBlock developer Joshua Aarons clarified that the purpose of ICEBlock is not to incite violence, but to help keep communities connected and avoid interactions with ICE altogether. "The app is to inform, not obstruct. This is to have people avoid having that confrontation in the first place," he said.
When making a report on the app, a warning is displayed to users at the bottom of the screen that reads, "Please note that the use of this app is for information and notification purposes only. It is not to be used for the purposes of inciting violence or interfering with law enforcement."