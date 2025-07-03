We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The process of delidding your CPU is exactly as it sounds — it's the removal of the lid-like metal integrated heat spreader (IHS) from a processor. While this might seem like an act of destruction, there is sound logic behind the procedure. It's a process that I've performed for clients many times over the years, but only for those who are trying to absolutely optimize the performance of their machine.

So why would you want to do it, and do you actually need to? The short answer is heat. Delidding improves thermal transfer by replacing the standard thermal interface material (TIM) between the CPU die and the IHS with something more effective, typically high-performance thermal paste or liquid metal. In some instances, the IHS is removed entirely to allow for direct die cooling. For your average user, this is a pretty pointless exercise. This is why the vast majority of delids I've performed have been for people looking to overclock gaming PCs and other high-end rigs. Not once was I asked to do the process on a basic office or family PC, nor would I ever recommend it in these circumstances.

That being said, in the right circumstances, delidding can make a noticeable difference and allow more headroom for overclocking your CPU. It's also an option that is often paired with advanced cooling solutions like liquid coolers, although not exclusively so. Let's pop the IHS and have a closer look at the benefits of delidding your CPU, and how to do it.