Milwaukee Super Charger Vs. Rapid Charger: What's The Difference?

Both the Milwaukee M18 Super Charger and Rapid Charger take in an input voltage of 120V and deliver an output of 18V. They also operate within the same temperature range of 40 to 105°F. But they're totally different beasts in other aspects.

For instance, their charging times are a world apart. It only takes the Milwaukee Super Charger 45 minutes to fully charge both the Forge HD12.0 and Forge XC8.0 batteries. On the other hand, the Rapid Charger needs about double that amount of time. It fully charges the Forge HD12.0 in 130 minutes and the Forge XC8.0 in 83 minutes.

The Super Charger's significantly shorter charging times are thanks to two additional features lacking in the Rapid Charger: Cool-Cycle and Charge Adapt. Cool-Cycle is Milwaukee's power tool battery invention that cools down hot batteries faster than a standard charger and maintains their lower temperature during the charging process. The cooler the batteries are, the less time they take to top up. Meanwhile, Charge Adapt is a smart system that lets the charger optimize the power flow to both battery bays. Instead of fully charging them at the exact same time, more power is delivered to one bay, so one battery is ready sooner than the other.

Although the Milwaukee Super Charger appears to be the better choice, it has one disadvantage. Milwaukee only offers it in a dual-bay configuration, so you can only recharge up to two batteries at a time. The Milwaukee Rapid Charger comes in multiple variants, including the M18 and M12 Charger, M18 and M12 Gangbox, M18 and M12 Charge Station, M18 Dual-Bay Simultaneous, M18 Six-Bay Daisy Chain, and M18 Six-Bay Packout. This allows for charging more than two batteries.