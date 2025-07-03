US Military MQ-9B Drones Now Have Their Own Top Gun-Style Robot Wingmen

General Atomic Aeronautical Systems Inc (GA-ASI) recently announced its latest innovation in unmanned aviation technology. This breakthrough means that, for the first time, the company's MQ-9B military drone can now operate in tandem with its own "robot wingman" as a supporting character on missions. This represents a significant advancement for aerial drone deployment, even as modern warfare continues to evolve and employ unbelievably high-tech military weapons.

The support drone is dubbed PELE, short for Precision Exportable Launched Effect. Incidentally, the name is also inspired by the Hawaiian goddess of fire and volcanoes. PELE is a propeller-driven aerial platform with a 9-foot frame built around a 16 hp engine and a wingspan that stretches 11 feet. PELE was custom-designed to integrate with the MQ-9B drone. With a 575-mile mission range, PELE is able to support the MQ-9B on a variety of endurance missions, such as electronic intelligence gathering, aerial surveillance, and even strike missions. The MQ-9B drone can deploy one or multiple PELE units on a single mission, greatly expanding its operational reach and versatility. In addition to being air-launched, the PELE support drone can also be launched from ground-based systems, offering even more flexibility in how it can be packaged and deployed.