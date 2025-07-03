Can Your Swiss Army Knife Get Wet? Here's What You Need To Know
The jack-of-all-trades tool that is the Swiss Army Knife never ceases to amaze. On top of even the standard Swiss Army Knife harboring a bevy of tools for every occasion, some of which you may have never considered, it can take a surprising amount of abuse and still keep on going. A Swiss Army Knife's sophisticated construction allows it to withstand bumps, drops, and scratches without losing functionality.
Given its common use as an outdoor tool, you'd also expect a Swiss Army Knife to be able to stand up to natural elements such as water. Whether you're using yours in the rain, accidentally drop it in a creek, take it swimming, or simply need to wash it after a long day, the likelihood of water coming in contact with your Swiss Army Knife at some point is high. Thankfully, there's no need to fear H2O causing considerable damage to your Swiss Army Knife. Although these tools aren't fully waterproof, they are nevertheless resistant to average exposure to water. This is thanks to its durable structure and materials, with the knife's stainless alloy steel blade and nylon handle being designed to never corrode or rust.
So, if you ever get the sudden urge to go hiking in the middle of a Florida rainstorm, you can rest assured that no harm will come to your Swiss Army Knife if you want to bring it along. However, just because your tool can withstand many wet and wild experiences doesn't mean it can take them all.
There's one watery situation Swiss Army Knives aren't immune to
Rain or shine, a Swiss Army Knife can be your best friend. But like every tool, it's not invincible. Although it possesses a good deal more resistance to water than other tools of its type, there are some more extreme situations where even the hardy Swiss Army Knife can be put out of commission. Ironically, the biggest water-based hazard to your Swiss Army Knife can come while you're trying to care for it.
Simply put, if you've ever thought about putting your Swiss Army Knife in the dishwasher, think again. The water itself isn't exactly the issue here, but rather the extreme temperatures it can rise to while the machine is in operation. Additionally, the harsh chemicals commonly employed in dishwasher detergent can also prove damaging to the knife and its many attachments. So, as tempting as it might be to throw your dirty Swiss Army Knife in with last night's dinner plates, it's best to avoid this method altogether to preserve your tool's functionality.
If you want to properly clean and take care of your Swiss Army Knife, you should simply wash it with warm water and dish soap. Be sure to remove any batteries before doing so and to detach all its attachments to clean them individually. From there, you can submerge it in the water, being sure to get inside all its crevices and cleaning out any caked-in debris with a toothbrush or the toothpick tool. After it's completely rinsed of any soap, dry it and add knife oil to the hinges.