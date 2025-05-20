Can You Put A Swiss Army Knife In The Dishwasher?

Over the decades, Swiss Army Knives have evolved into some of the most recognizable and trustworthy tools on the market. It's easy to see why, as these handy tools have no shortage of functions. From cutting rope to prying open cans to skinning fish and countless other actions you may have never considered, your Swiss Army Knife may end up being just as busy as you throughout the day.

As your Swiss Army Knife's arsenal of tools and blades continues to interact with food, liquids, and debris, it will naturally accumulate gunk and buildup. Cleaning it is essential to maintaining both the appearance and performance of your tool. You might think the simplest way to accomplish this would be to throw the Swiss Army Knife into the dishwasher and call it a day. However, the same logic that applies to your plate covered in lasagna residue won't fly with your tool.

The strength that makes dishwashers so effective at cleaning is also what makes them harmful to Swiss Army Knives. The combination of a dishwasher's extremely high temperatures and the harsh cleaning products commonly used in them can damage your Swiss Army Knife and its mechanisms. So, unless you want your tool to die out on you unexpectedly, avoid putting your Swiss Army Knife in the dishwasher at all costs.

