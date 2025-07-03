Is Google Chrome Running Slow On Your Computer? You Might Need To Change This Setting

Chrome's resource hogging has been known to reduce even relatively powerful computers to a chug. Although improvements have been made over the years, there's no getting around the fact that modern browsers have essentially become mini operating systems . Chrome even has its own dedicated task manager for power users to keep a handle on all the tabs, extensions, and processes running inside it. But sometimes, it seems like no matter how many tabs you close, Chrome refuses to play nice with your computer.

If you've already exhausted the go-to ways to make Chrome faster – closing unused tabs, clearing the browser's cache, cookies, and history, disabling problematic extensions, and updating Chrome to the latest version – then the issue might be the way your computer is allocating resources to Chrome. Your computer's processor might be shouldering too much of the load, creating a bottleneck that makes everything feel sluggish. But there's one setting that can often make things feel a lot more fluid by distributing the weight across both your CPU and GPU. Oftentimes, digging into settings and toggling Chrome's graphics acceleration (also known as hardware acceleration) can help Chrome settle down. This works not only on Google's browser, but also on other Chromium browsers from Brave to Edge or Opera. Here's how to change the setting and why it could be the solution to your web surfing woes.