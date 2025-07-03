Why Did Toyota Build A Smart City And Where Is It Located?

The closing of Toyota Motor East Japan's Higashi-Fuji Plant has given way to a first of its kind — a smart city at the base of Mount Fuji in Susono City. Known as the Woven City, this futuristic "living lab" will be run on solar power created by hydrogen-powered fuel cells, have smart homes and offices made by robots using ancient Japanese woodworking techniques, and test out the latest robotics, AI, and automotive technology. According to Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda, Woven City is for those that "want to make a real difference in the way we live, in how we care for the planet, and how we care for each other."

Woven City is based on Toyota's desire to meet all 17 development goals of the United Nations. These include things like gender equality, climate action, good health, zero hunger, no poverty, and quality education. However, Toyoda's lofty goals for the Woven City doesn't end there — he believes there should be an 18th goal: happiness. "Happiness is something we all desire and we all deserve," he said. "I want this to be the goal and the guiding light for everything we build and create at the Woven City."