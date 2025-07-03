How Deep Can A Bunker Buster Bomb Go?

Much of the world learned of the existence of so-called "bunker busters" when the United States bombed targets in Iran in June 2025. Yet this type of ordnance has actually been around since World War II, when the Luftwaffe developed armor-piercing bombs intended for use against naval vessels and hardened fortifications. After the conflict ended, other nations got in on the game, and the United States used the ASM-A-1 Tarzon against hardened targets during the Korean War.

Given the fact that bunker busters are designed to penetrate deep into a site, whether it's covered with reinforced concrete or natural rock and earth, many wonder just how deep they can penetrate. Because there are so many different types of bunker busters, there isn't a single answer to the question. Still, looking at those developed by the U.S. after WWII, it's possible to see how far their capabilities have come since the first ones were used in the 1940s.

The U.S. notably produced a series of Paveway laser-guided bombs with attached penetrators. The first, the BLU-109, could drill about 5 feet, 9 inches deep. Over time, this capability was enhanced with the BLU-116 Advanced Unitary Penetrator, which allowed it to penetrate more than 11 feet into reinforced concrete. Following this, the BLU-113 Super Penetrator could go down as far as 20 feet, and the currently used model, the BLU-127, can penetrate over 200 feet, though the exact depth is classified.