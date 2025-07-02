How Do Soldiers Sitting On The Edge Of Helicopters Not Fall Out

Military helicopters are some of the most incredible feats of engineering in aviation, capable of unleashing an immense amount of armaments and carrying soldiers at the same time. Two of the most dangerous and intimidating choppers the military has, the AH-64 Apache and the Black Hawk, are almost household names due to the amount of media including the two beasts.

In videos, pictures, movies, and TV shows that depict these military helicopters, you'll see soldiers sitting in the chopper with their legs hanging over open air. It's almost death-defying as you watch them hang over a drop some people wouldn't even peek over. However, it's actually much safer than you may imagine, as there are multiple forces helping to keep the soldiers exactly where they should be, including the natural gravitational forces (g-forces) the chopper exhibits during motion and wires attached to harnesses the soldiers are wearing.

Soldiers go through extensive training on the proper use of all the safety equipment in the helicopters, including how to correctly latch harnesses that keep them inside. There is also training for emergency procedures and helicopter safety protocols for different types of helicopters. Soldiers also must refresh their training on a regular basis to ensure they're prepared for any situation.