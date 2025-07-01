What Happened To The Drop Stop From Shark Tank Season 4?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One seemingly minor detail that has been a major source of frustration to drivers everywhere for decades has been the accursed seat gap. While some may view this as little more than a minor inconvenience where french fries and pennies go to rest, a pair of entrepreneurs saw a more serious problem at hand that demanded a serious solution. The result was The Drop Stop, a fabric blockade made to fit into the gap and around your seat belt, halting anything from falling down the gap while potentially saving lives in the process.

This was the driving force behind The Drop Stop's creation. While driving around Los Angeles in 2006, co-founder Marc Newburger's phone fell down the seat gap. While attempting to reach it, his car swerved onto the sidewalk, nearly colliding with a pedestrian and a telephone pole. When he and his roommate, Jeffrey Simon, tried finding a product to fill in the seat gap, they were stunned to learn that no such solution existed and became motivated to make this a reality. After a lengthy period of designing prototypes, begging friends and family to invest, and fighting for patent approval, they began to receive significant attention, selling over $2 million worth of product and making 42 QVC appearances.

The duo made their "Shark Tank" debut on Season 4, Episode 20 of the hit ABC series. In it, their simple yet effective invention left a largely positive impression on the investors, leading to a tussle between Lori Greiner and Kevin O'Leary.