What Happened To The Bravo Tipping App From Shark Tank Season 9?

The ninth episode of the ninth season of "Shark Tank" premiered on ABC on November 5, 2017, to an audience of 3.32 million people according to Nielsen Media Research's viewership ratings. The second of four pitches featured that week was for Bravo, an app for making it easier to tip service industry workers. Though some of the Sharks were skeptical that Bravo could offer anything that Venmo and its competitors couldn't, founder Maria Luna seemed to change some minds by explaining that her proximity-based app didn't require the exchange of personal information (like phone numbers) the way that Venmo and others do. With that separating it from the competition, the segment closed with Bravo securing a two-Shark deal at a pretty fair valuation, albeit for less than its initial, overly ambitious asking price.

However, it doesn't look like the deal officially closed after the episode was shot. Bravo stuck around for a few more years, eventually pivoting to a related but different style of payment ecosystem. Renamed Famigo, it's a Patreon-style platform for content creators, focused on its web app (as opposed to native mobile apps) while targeting Hispanic consumers and creators. Famigo has grown beyond where Bravo stood, with a bigger user base and more investments, but it's unclear just how big it's gotten or could get. Let's take a more detailed look at Bravo's journey through "Shark Tank" into rebranding as Famigo.