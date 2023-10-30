Venmo Privacy Settings You Need To Check ASAP

Over the last decade or so, especially after being acquired by PayPal in 2013, Venmo has arguably become the premier name in mobile payment apps. In the same way that "PayPal" became a verb in its early days when it saw mass adoption by eBay users, so has Venmo, as it proliferated the same way for friend-to-friend transactions. However, you may have heard some stories about Venmo's privacy settings and how they can make your transactions much more of an open book than you'd expect. By default, your transactions are public and can be viewed by anyone who can find your account, and it's clear that a lot of users are not aware of this.

Perhaps most memorably, in 2021, reporters at The Daily Beast were able to track payments from Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) to later-convicted sex trafficker Jeff Greenberg by combing through the Congreessman's public Venmo activity. Several weeks later, after President Joe Biden's account was discovered, Venmo added the ability to make your friends list private, as being public made it much easier to find these public figures' accounts. Also, in 2021, Venmo got rid of the "global payments feed," which lets you see a selection of random strangers' recent transactions.

Changes have been made, but even so, by default, you're almost surely oversharing in ways you never even dreamed of. So let's look at how you can fix that, shall we?