Can You Use A Mini-ITX Motherboard In An ATX PC Case?

Motherboards are one of the first things PC builders lock in before any build. It sets the rules for what kind of case you'll need, how much RAM and storage you can install, and what kind of CPU is even on the table. One of the key things that separates them — and affects the rest of the build — is their physical size, also known as form factor, and it affects everything from airflow and upgrade path to whether the motherboard is compatible with the case.

The most widely used form factors are Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, Standard ATX, and Extended ATX (or E-ATX). Micro and Standard ATX are still the most common, but Mini-ITX has grown in popularity in recent years for its portability, aesthetics, and small-footprint builds. However, despite being made for smaller form factor cases, a Mini-ITX board can be used in Standard ATX cases without a problem.

The mounting holes and rear support bracket all follow the same layout. The only real difference is visual since your case might look a bit empty with a motherboard that was theoretically supposed to be in something much smaller. Whether that mismatch is a problem or not depends entirely on the builder's preference.