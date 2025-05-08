EATX Vs ATX Motherboards: What's The Difference?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're looking to build a PC, your choice of motherboard is a crucial decision. It determines not only the dimensions of the case you'll need to build inside of, but also impacts your options for connectivity and the components you can add to the system. But for those who don't spend their lives combing over spec sheets and keeping track of PC hardware, differences between motherboards can seem frustratingly opaque. But there are major tradeoffs with each choice in terms of the size of your system and what components you can configure it with.

Two of the most common motherboard types you'll encounter from major motherboard brands are the ATX and EATX archetypes, with ATX being by far the more common of the two. Most people won't go wrong with an ATX build. As we'll explain in more detail, the primary difference between the two is size, with EATX being a little larger. But that change has knock-on effects that impact everything from how much memory you can install to how many graphics cards the system can handle, as well as how big the case you have to build your PC inside of will be. There are also a couple of smaller motherboard sizes that are gaining increasing popularity as smaller builds become more viable, which are important to disambiguate from their bigger brothers. So, let's break through the confusion: here's what you need to know about ATX and EATX motherboards.

