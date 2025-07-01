Are Used CPU Coolers Worth Buying? Here's What You Should Check First

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are some PC parts you should avoid buying used, but are CPU coolers one of them? Not necessarily, but given the importance of keeping your CPU cool and your PC safe, it's crucial that you're careful. Just like picking out a brand-new CPU cooler requires a bit of consideration, buying one that's already been used adds a few more things to look out for to an already long list. In this guide, I'll walk you through everything you need to know when buying a secondhand CPU cooler, as well as whether it's even worth it at all.

The main difference will always lie in buying an air cooler versus buying a liquid cooler. Buying the latter is harder for numerous reasons, and it's also more of a risk. While a faulty air cooler can't realistically cause much harm, a water cooler can potentially ruin your entire computer. On the other hand, buying used liquid coolers can save you quite a bit of money, as they tend to cost more than air coolers on average.

With that said, don't write off liquid coolers as a complete "no" when shopping for used components. As a PC builder with 20 years of experience, I've never had an AIO (all-in-one liquid cooler) completely break down on me and flood my PC, so it's not a given that they're no good — but you do need to be careful. Here's what you should look out for.