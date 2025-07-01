How Much RAM Does Windows 11 Use, And Can You Make It Use Less?

We are slowly getting near October 14, 2025, the date on which Microsoft will stop supporting Windows 10. Unless you have plans to opt for Microsoft's Extended Security Updates program to get extra support for Windows 10, you should start thinking of upgrading to Windows 11. Since Windows 11 is new and offers many additional features compared to Windows 10, it requires more system resources than Windows 10. One of the major requirements for running Windows 11 is a minimum of 4 GB of RAM, which is four times more than what is required for running Windows 10.

Having 4 GB of RAM will "just" make your system compatible with Windows 11. Whenever you try to perform any resource-demanding tasks like playing games, there's a high possibility that you will experience a drastic performance drop due to low RAM availability. This may make you wonder exactly how much RAM you need to use Windows 11 without experiencing any major lag or stutter in its performance. Unfortunately, that is one of those "it depends" answers.

If you plan to use Windows 11 just to do some casual browsing and run a few lightweight applications, then you can easily get away with 4 GB of RAM. However, if your job requires you to run resource-demanding applications like Photoshop, or you want to play modern games, then you are definitely not going to enjoy using your Windows 11 PC with 4 GB. However, if you're still looking for a particular number, then we would recommend you go with at least 8 GB of RAM so that you get optimal system performance without putting much load on your pocket. Furthermore, you can implement the below-mentioned tips to make Windows 11 use less RAM.