Why Did Old Cars Have Vinyl Roofs?

These days, if you use the word vinyl when describing a car's exterior styling, the first thing that comes to mind, especially for younger people, it would be a colored vinyl body wrap. These days, a wrap is a cost-effective and relatively easy way to change the look of a vehicle, and wrapping your car can even be done as DIY job.

However, before the era of body wraps, when someone referred to a car having a vinyl roof, it meant something more than just a roll of material and some adhesive, and these vinyl roofs weren't done at home after the fact. They were done on the assembly line. The factory vinyl roof could be considered one of history's most distinct automotive styling trends, gaining popularity in the early 1960s and lasting in various forms until the 1990s, before disappearing completely.

Why did cars have vinyl roofs? It certainly wasn't for any functional benefit. They weren't used to protect or preserve paint the way modern vinyl wraps are. Nope, the vinyl roof was all about style — one more way to add color and character to a car's exterior during a time when there were no shortage of options for personalization off the factory floor.