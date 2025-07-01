Is The BedJet Cooling System Actually Worth The Price Tag? Here's What Users Are Saying
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
With healthy sleep being an important facet of great overall health, it's no wonder that a ton of people are investing in gadgets to make their bedrooms feel more relaxing. Whether it's an elaborate white noise machine or one of those fancy alarm clocks with gentle music that mimics the sun rising, there's no shortage of ways to make the ritual of sleep an even better experience. But one crucial component to catch better Z's? Having the right temperature under your blanket. After all, most of us spend a good chunk of our lives on our beds. Here at SlashGear, we've featured a viral TikTok cooling blanket in the past, which somewhat hit the right notes and performed well enough during our hands-on review. But for people who have a little more budget, there are other sleepy time gadgets that may be a better fit for your lifestyle, like the BedJet Cooling System.
Founded by Mark Aramli, one of the brains who helped keep astronauts comfy during their mission near the stars, BedJet has been around since 2013. Initially a Kickstarter project, the BedJet system has undergone several iterations over the last decade. These days, the 3rd generation BedJet cooling system boasts the ability to instantly cool or warm your bed, prevent the icky nighttime sweat, and use remote or app-based control. But what else truly sets it apart from all the bed-related gadgets out there?
What makes the BedJet Cooling System different
One of the things that makes the BedJet system unique is that it doesn't just cool, but it uses technology to determine the best temperature for your body throughout the night. Because of this, you can enjoy science-backed, optimized temperature instead of a generic standard one. Plus, it has an added wake-up trigger feature, which helps signal your body to start the day in a less stressful way than an alarm clock. To support its claims, BedJet shares endorsements from board-certified sleep specialists.
Although it's not meant to take the place of a full air conditioner or a proper room heater, there are a couple of key advantages to owning a BedJet cooling system. For example, instead of investing in separate heating or cooling blankets, you can stick to one for a year-round temperature control mechanism. In addition, it's a neat, localized way to manage temperature for people who have to share a bed, but don't have the same preferences with its BedJet Dual Zone.
And of course, for people who love supporting local businesses, you'll be happy to know that BedJet isn't just based in Rhode Island, but it's also founded by an American engineer and used by some of the country's top athletes. Not to mention, the sleep technology company has made a commitment to giving back to the community with the Aramli Foundation, which has a list of local beneficiaries that include hospitals, churches, shelters, and community centers.
What people have to say about the BedJet Cooling System
On the official BedJet website, the American sleep brand shares that its BedJet cooling system has collectively garnered 4.7 stars from over 8,300 verified reviewers. While this is already a pretty high rating on its own, it also boasts that 83% of reviewers have even given it a perfect 5 stars, which inspires a lot of confidence. But what do reviewers on other third-party online retail platforms have to say about it?
On Amazon, the BedJet 3 Sleep System has generated an average of 4.4 stars from more than 3,000 reviews. Although several users mentioned apprehensions with the product's price, many were pleasantly surprised at its performance and say they can't live without it after trying it out. In terms of in-depth reviews, an independent test by Country Living gave the sleeping technology product a pretty positive outlook, except for the fact that they thought it was both expensive and didn't look great.
On the other hand, another independent review from Sleepopolis, which is known for testing hundreds of mattresses, has also given it an impressive 4.7 stars. Apart from citing the same concerns, they also mentioned concerns with the noise, which may or may not be an issue for you, depending on whether you love white noise or not. That said, if you don't have extra money to get the BedJet Cooling System, there are other gadgets that can keep the sweat away during the sweltering heat of summer.