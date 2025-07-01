Is The BedJet Cooling System Actually Worth The Price Tag? Here's What Users Are Saying

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With healthy sleep being an important facet of great overall health, it's no wonder that a ton of people are investing in gadgets to make their bedrooms feel more relaxing. Whether it's an elaborate white noise machine or one of those fancy alarm clocks with gentle music that mimics the sun rising, there's no shortage of ways to make the ritual of sleep an even better experience. But one crucial component to catch better Z's? Having the right temperature under your blanket. After all, most of us spend a good chunk of our lives on our beds. Here at SlashGear, we've featured a viral TikTok cooling blanket in the past, which somewhat hit the right notes and performed well enough during our hands-on review. But for people who have a little more budget, there are other sleepy time gadgets that may be a better fit for your lifestyle, like the BedJet Cooling System.

Founded by Mark Aramli, one of the brains who helped keep astronauts comfy during their mission near the stars, BedJet has been around since 2013. Initially a Kickstarter project, the BedJet system has undergone several iterations over the last decade. These days, the 3rd generation BedJet cooling system boasts the ability to instantly cool or warm your bed, prevent the icky nighttime sweat, and use remote or app-based control. But what else truly sets it apart from all the bed-related gadgets out there?