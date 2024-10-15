TikTok's Viral Cooling Blanket Sounds Too Good To Be True (So We Tried It)

When I first saw this blanket on TikTok, a heat gun was being used to show the temperature difference between a fleece blanket and this cooling blanket while in Texas heat. I wanted to test that same situation for myself. I placed both blankets in the sun for about 10 minutes then scanned both blankets to see if there was a difference. The fleece registered between 106-110 degrees Fahrenheit. The outside of the cooling blanket read 99.3 degrees while the inside read 88.7 degrees. Not a huge difference, but there was one.

However, I knew I couldn't take these temperature readings at face value because I was not actually in the blanket. The point of this blanket was to help keep me cool by transferring my body heat and allowing me to regulate my own temperature. After using the temperature gun, I sat down in the sun and wrapped myself in the fleece blanket for a couple of minutes and did the same with the cooling blanket, and I could feel a difference.

I also took the liberty of using the temperature gun on the blanket indoors as well. The indoor temperature was 70 degrees, and when I checked the blanket's temperature, it was the same. So the outside does seem to hold the same temperature as its surroundings. Additionally, physically using the blanket on my person, I noticed a drastic difference in chilliness compared to outside. It would no doubt give me a cool night of sleep.

