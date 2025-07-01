Toyota 4Runner Vs. RAV4: Which Is Bigger And How Expensive Are They?
The line between mid-size SUVs and crossover SUVs is somewhat of a blurry one. At first glance, you may not even be able to tell whether or not Toyota's 4Runner, a mid-size SUV, or its RAV4, a compact crossover, is the larger vehicle.
While a slight difference in size might not be the only reason you choose one model over another when shopping for a new car, it can still make a pretty big difference for drivers who prioritize space — especially families, who often rely on spacious interiors. So, it matters to you whether or not the Toyota 4Runner or RAV4 is the bigger SUV, the answer is the 4Runner.
The 2025 Toyota 4Runner has a curb weight of 4,455 pounds, which is more than half-a-ton heavier than the 2025 RAV4, whose curb weight is 3,370 pounds. Unsurprisingly, the 4Runner is also larger than the RAV4. It has a 72.6-inch height compared to the RAV4's 67 inches, and is 14 inches longer.
Without mirrors, the 2025 4Runner is 78 inches wide, compared to the 2025 RAV4's 73 inches, and it has a 112.2 inch wheelbase vs. the RAV4's 105.9 inches. The RAV4 has a slightly lower ground clearance, and its turning circle is smaller than the 4Runner's by over a yard.
Does the RAV4 have better fuel economy than the 4Runner?
In addition to a bigger exterior, the heavier 2025 Toyota 4Runner also offers a larger interior and cargo capacity than the 2025 RAV4. While both mid-size SUVs have a typical five-passenger capacity, the 4Runner offers slightly more head, leg, and shoulder room in the front. However, the RAV4 has slightly more head and leg room in the rear, though the 4Runner has a little more rear shoulder room. The 4Runner has 48.4 cubic feet of cargo space, or 90.2 cu ft with the rear seats folded down, which is considerably more than the 37.6 cu ft, or 69.8 cu ft with the rear seats folded down in the RAV4.
Since the 4Runner has the RAV4 beat nearly every way when it comes to size, it should come as no shock that it also has poorer fuel economy than the RAV4. The 2025 RAV4 has a rated city, highway, and combined mpg of 27, 35, and 30, respectively, while the 2025 4Runner is rated for 20 city, 26 highway, and 22 miles per gallon combined.
For what it's worth, however, the 4Runner can hold more fuel, as its tank capacity is 19 gallons compared to the RAV4's 14.5 gallons. If you're looking for much more fuel efficient versions of both vehicles, you're in luck, as there are hybrid trims available for both the Toyota RAV4 and 4Runner.
Since they are mid-size SUVs, the idea of hybrid models may not ward off as many potential drivers as hybrid trucks. In SlashGear's review of the 2025 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, Chris Davies found the crossover to actually have better performance than its pure ICE counterpart, though criticized the smaller cabin and trunk space.
Is the 4Runner more expensive than the RAV4 and are they worth it?
Fuel economy is certainly a big consideration when deciding which car to buy, as is cargo space and size in general. However, for a lot of us, the biggest factor when purchasing a vehicle is price, which begs the question: Which model is more expensive?
If you guessed the 4Runner, you'd be right – the 2025 trims range between $42,220 to $68,350, plus a $1,450 destination fee. The MSRP of the 2025 Toyota RAV4, meanwhile, ranges from $30,245 to $38,550, while the hybrid trims range between $33,295 and $41,600, and the plug-in hybrids range between $45,260 and $49,130, all of that before the $1,395 destination fee.
Are these price tags worth it? For the more expensive 4Runner, maybe not. After SlashGear's first drive of the 2025 Toyota 4Runner, we found that the mid-size SUV wasn't worth paying over similar options, like its cousin, the Lexus GX. This is even more the case with the 4Runner's pricier trims — as Michael Teo van Runkle explains, the higher cost "makes justifying a top-spec 4Runner impossible."
Chris Davies says the RAV4 Hybrid "strikes a solid balance," although advises against the more expensive XSE in favor of the lower trim levels. "Crossovers in this segment seem to shine best when they're happy little workhorses," he adds. Perhaps the premium trims of the RAV4 will be more worth their extra cost soon, though, as the 2026 Toyota RAV4 offers new features in its redesign.