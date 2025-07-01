Toyota 4Runner Vs. RAV4: Which Is Bigger And How Expensive Are They?

The line between mid-size SUVs and crossover SUVs is somewhat of a blurry one. At first glance, you may not even be able to tell whether or not Toyota's 4Runner, a mid-size SUV, or its RAV4, a compact crossover, is the larger vehicle.

While a slight difference in size might not be the only reason you choose one model over another when shopping for a new car, it can still make a pretty big difference for drivers who prioritize space — especially families, who often rely on spacious interiors. So, it matters to you whether or not the Toyota 4Runner or RAV4 is the bigger SUV, the answer is the 4Runner.

The 2025 Toyota 4Runner has a curb weight of 4,455 pounds, which is more than half-a-ton heavier than the 2025 RAV4, whose curb weight is 3,370 pounds. Unsurprisingly, the 4Runner is also larger than the RAV4. It has a 72.6-inch height compared to the RAV4's 67 inches, and is 14 inches longer.

Without mirrors, the 2025 4Runner is 78 inches wide, compared to the 2025 RAV4's 73 inches, and it has a 112.2 inch wheelbase vs. the RAV4's 105.9 inches. The RAV4 has a slightly lower ground clearance, and its turning circle is smaller than the 4Runner's by over a yard.