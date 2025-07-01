Apple Watch Series 10 Vs. SE 2nd Generation: What's The Difference Between These Smartwatches?

Picking up a smartwatch can be a valuable investment if you're looking for a reliable accessory during workouts and commutes, but don't want to constantly keep checking your phone. Apple ranks high as one of the major smartwatch brands out there, and its commitment to incremental upgrades with every generation helped to earn it that spot. At the time of writing, the Apple Watch Series 10 that we reviewed is the latest you can get, and is sandwiched right in between the Ultra 2 and SE 2 smartwatches.

While the highest-end Ultra offering pushes every aspect of the watch including build quality, feature set, and battery life, the Apple Watch SE can be a great point of entry to someone who has never owned an Apple-branded smartwatch before but still wants to benefit from the rich ecosystem advantages that the company's devices bring. The Apple Watch SE 2nd Generation was launched in 2022 and currently retails at $249 for the GPS-only version. In contrast, the latest Apple Watch Series 10 that was released in 2024 starts at $399 and brings some very impressive upgrades to the display — some even surpassing the Ultra 2 on paper.

If you simply want a smartwatch to accompany your iPhone and need it to handle everyday operations like music playback, notifications, and basic workout tracking, then the Apple Watch SE 2nd Generation is a solid buy. However, the Series 10 is more than good enough to persuade some buyers to spend a little extra.