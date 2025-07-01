How Researchers Are Converting Discontinued Phones Into Tiny Data Centers For Edge Computing

With the rapid pace at which new tech devices are released each year, it's common for people to upgrade to new smartphones every so often. But what happens to their old devices? Well, many tend to hold on to their older gadgets, keeping them in drawers somewhere. Others end up in landfills, eventually contributing to global environmental and health problems. Only a few make their way to recycling facilities, and that's because not everyone knows how to dispose of old electronics the right way.

Interestingly, a team of researchers at the University of Tartu in Estonia has developed a new way to address the world's growing problem with discontinued phones. They extend the life of older devices by transforming them into compact data centers designed for edge computing. Such tiny data centers can be used for tasks that require immediate data analysis in environments with limited internet connectivity. After removing the batteries from the units, they house them together in 3D-printed enclosures. They then add circuitry for its power source. The modular design makes it easy to replace malfunctioning units without discarding the entire setup.

For their pilot test, they conducted an underwater experiment, monitoring marine life without human oversight. Instead of having divers collect hours of video footage for manual analysis of aquatic life, the researchers believe their invention is a step forward to a more advanced and less risky monitoring system. They also foresee other applications for their device, such as monitoring bus stops and other public infrastructures.