What Is A Track-Ready Oil And What Makes It Different From Other Blends?

The inside of a car's engine running at full-throttle is among the most violent environments crafted by human hands. It involves temperatures reaching four-digit figures, the momentum of pistons moving to and fro at incredible speeds, and the rotating crankshaft spinning on the working surfaces like bearings.

That's not even getting into the valvetrain and any forced-induction mechanisms — all of these components, to varying extents, require some form of lubrication. Because of the laws of thermodynamics, the faster they go, the more heat they generate and the higher amounts of friction they experience. Such engines, running for long periods of time, require specific blends of oil to maintain their reliability and longevity.

There's no greater test of a machine's mettle than endurance racing, such as the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Which, as the name suggests, features cars running on the Circuit de la Sarthe for 24 hours straight. This circuit is renowned for being one of the world's fastest, with cars spending about 85 percent of the lap at full-throttle. In order to run an engine that hard for that long, oil companies must manufacture specialized formulas, tailor-made to these specifications.

The formula generally involves a combination of elements which allow for high-horsepower over such a timeframe, so it must feature various additives which can withstand that level of abuse. These are, almost invariably, highly-refined synthetic base oils with high levels of zinc and other anti-friction agents, aimed to help reduce heat and friction buildup in these high-stress environments, but it comes with the trade-off of the oil going bad faster than typical blends. Let's dive in and explore the nuances of racing oil.