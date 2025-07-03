Which Mazda SUV Model Is Comparable To Toyota's RAV4? (And How Much Does It Cost?)

As a compact SUV, the Toyota RAV4 is excellent at its job. It is spacious, practical, comfortable, reliable, fuel-efficient, and easy to drive in the city. Put simply, the RAV4 is everything most buyers love in a compact SUV, as reflected in its sales success. But there's also an ever-increasing number of great alternatives to consider if you're looking for something similar. Mazda's lineup, for example, consists of a couple of standout SUVs that are comparable to the Toyota RAV4, with the CX-5 being one of the more natural alternatives.

Like the RAV4, the Mazda CX-5 is safe, reliable, comfortable, and versatile. And, while it's slightly more affordable than the RAV4 in the base trim at a hair over $30,000, the CX-5 doesn't feel like a budget alternative. In fact, the CX-5 actually has more premium materials inside than the RAV4. It's also reputedly more fun to drive than its Toyota counterpart. However, the RAV4 offers more cargo space and better fuel efficiency than the Mazda CX-5.

The two SUVs trade blows overall, as each has the upper hand in different areas. Hence, we've compared the Mazda CX-5 vs. Toyota RAV4 side by side to help you find out how the two match up in terms of their fuel economy ratings, prices, cargo space, tech features, and more.