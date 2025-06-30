Are Motorways In England The Same As Highways In The US? It's Complicated

If you've never driven in both England and the U.S., it's easy to assume that motorways and highways are basically the same. But just like highways versus freeways, the differences definitely add up. From signage and speed limits to who can actually use them, these two types of roads follow their own set of rules.

Motorways in England are sealed, making them more durable, for getting around fast and covering long distances. They're wide with several lanes going each way, so traffic flows smoothly. You have to use special slip roads to enter and exit the motorway, which keeps things safer and less confusing. No pedestrians, bikes, or slow vehicles are allowed, so it's all about motor traffic. There's also a hard shoulder for emergencies, and the blue signs and 70 miles per hour speed limit help drivers know they're on a proper motorway built for speed.

In the U.S., the word "highway" essentially means any public road, whether it's one of the nation's curviest, a quiet neighborhood road, or even bridges and tunnels. It's a really broad term that doesn't say much about how the road is made or who can use it. Because of that, highways can look and feel very different depending on where you are, with speed limits and rules changing from place to place. So unlike England's motorways, which are a very specific kind of road, highways in the U.S. are kind of an all-purpose word for lots of different roads.