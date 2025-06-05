US Routes Vs. Interstate: What's The Difference?
There are a number of different road designations in the United States, from highways and freeways to interstates and routes, and it can cause some confusion with different laws and regulations. Interstates are what you're typically driving on when taking road trips, such as Interstate 80, which connects the East and West coast, and Interstate 95, which connects Maine to Florida. Surprisingly, there's no Interstate 50 or Interstate 60 in the US.
US Routes, which are also referred to as the United States Numbered Highway System, are pretty different from interstates, though you'll typically drive them while passing from town to town inside of your state. Possibly the most famous road in all of America, Route 66, falls under the route designation.
These two terms have been used interchangeably through most of modern history, though there are aspects that differentiate one from the other. Routes in the US pass through towns and are more integrated into their environment than interstates. Interstates, on the other hand, are designed for driving longer distances and feature fewer access points along the road than routes.
What you need to know about routes
In the US, the US Numbered Highway System was created before the introduction of the Interstate Highway System. The route system was integrated into the US in 1926, and up until this day the routes are maintained by the state or local government. Before the US Route system was created, there were auto trails that auto trail associations maintained. These were private associations, and because of that the roads were rarely maintained properly with very few readable road signs.
There are plenty of reasons why drivers would prefer to take a route over the interstate, and a major one is that there are more miles of routes than there are miles of interstates. Because there are more miles of road, routes offer different and more unique ways of getting to your destination. Routes offer more scenic value than interstates and typically are able to provide drivers with direct access to local business and homes. Routes provide drivers with a diverse range of road types, ranging from single-lane streets to four-lane roads that provide fast and slow lanes.
One of the last reasons why drivers may prefer routes over interstates is due to the lower speed limits. Driving at lower speeds helps drivers maintain control of the vehicle.
What you need to know about interstates
The interstate system is the younger and bigger sibling of the US route system. Though there are some significant differences that would make drivers choose an interstate over a US route. Introduced in 1956, the interstate system was started by President Dwight D. Eisenhower and his administration.
One reason why drivers may choose the interstate over a US route is because interstates have higher speed limits and more lanes, allowing more drivers to travel faster along the road. Not only that, but there are also fewer and typically no intersections along interstates to help drivers maintain consistent high speeds. Interstates are also ideal for long-distance traveling, with local business and towns only seen as blurs as travelers pass through quickly.
At the end of the day, the biggest differences between interstates and routes are what they are typically used for. If you're planning on taking a longer road trip and would prefer not to stop too often, the interstate is the way to go. If you'd prefer a longer drive with plenty of scenery, it's your best bet to take a US Route.