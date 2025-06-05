US Routes Vs. Interstate: What's The Difference?

There are a number of different road designations in the United States, from highways and freeways to interstates and routes, and it can cause some confusion with different laws and regulations. Interstates are what you're typically driving on when taking road trips, such as Interstate 80, which connects the East and West coast, and Interstate 95, which connects Maine to Florida. Surprisingly, there's no Interstate 50 or Interstate 60 in the US.

Advertisement

US Routes, which are also referred to as the United States Numbered Highway System, are pretty different from interstates, though you'll typically drive them while passing from town to town inside of your state. Possibly the most famous road in all of America, Route 66, falls under the route designation.

These two terms have been used interchangeably through most of modern history, though there are aspects that differentiate one from the other. Routes in the US pass through towns and are more integrated into their environment than interstates. Interstates, on the other hand, are designed for driving longer distances and feature fewer access points along the road than routes.