What Are The Belts On Military Tanks Called And How Do They Work?

Tanks are an essential element among military forces worldwide because they provide a strong, mobile, and armored platform for offensive and defensive operations. Among the many advantages are strong mobile firepower and armor that allows them to engage enemy armored vehicles, fortifications, and infantry positions. In addition, one of the tank's most important characteristics is its mobility, which enables rapid advances or responses, such as attacking enemy defenses and giving infantry support. Despite its size and weight, a tank can easily move around the battlefield because of its unique propulsion design, which uses belts or treads instead of wheels.

One of the most important parts of a tank is its treads, also known as caterpillar tracks. The system works by having the tank treads connected to several sprockets, which roll the road wheels, similar to a continuous chain drive that provides traction for the vehicle. To move the tank, its engine power spins the sprockets, which in turn move the treads. To keep the treads from slipping off, the track is attached to rollers and tensioners that use hydraulics or springs that maintain the correct tension.

To bear the weight of the tank, the treads are made of interconnected steel and manganese steel plates, held together by long metal pins. In addition, the treads also have rubber pads that improve traction and agility, maintain grip on surfaces, and reduce damage to paved roadways. Additionally, they can minimize noise and vibration, which enhances overall ride quality. Tracks have always been used on tanks, including on the Little Willie, which was the world's very first working tank. Throughout history, a majority of tanks, including the most powerful versions, called battle tanks, have continued to have the caterpillar tracks as an integral part of their design.