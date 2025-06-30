Do SUVs Get Better Gas Mileage Than Trucks?

In order to provide a fair comparison, we selected popular SUV and pickup truck models from the same manufacturers and used models that shared powertrains. The first example comes from within Ford's range, with the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6-powered Expedition and F-150 models, both of which are among some of the biggest Ford SUV and truck models on sale right now. To keep things as fair as possible, we compared the base rear-wheel-drive grades of both models. Both use the same 10-speed automatic transmission too.

Whether around town, on the highway, or with combined figures, the F-150 truck out-performed the full-size Expedition. Across all three categories for gas mileage, the F-150 boasts a single extra mile per gallon. The F-150 sports a curb weight of 4,391 pounds, whereas the Expedition checks in at 5,404 pounds, and it's this extra bulk that is likely to blame for the slight difference in gas mileage.

The results reverse themselves with Toyota's 2.4-liter Tacoma and Grand Highlander models. In this scenario, the SUV outperforms the pickup truck, albeit once again by just 1 mpg, or 2 mpg when comparing highway figures. For reference, the Tacoma tips the scales at 4,145 pounds, and the Grand Highlander at 4,290 pounds. Although heavier, the Grand Highlander is much closer to the Tacoma's weight than the Expedition was to the F-150's, which indicates SUVs might be marginally better when it comes to gas mileage, although this is likely down to improved aerodynamics, as pickup truck beds do create a certain amount of drag.