Here's Why Your Tires May Feel Wobbly After Getting Them Rotated

If your tires feel wobbly after getting them rotated, it could be caused by several different factors. But the most important thing is to get the cause of your wobble diagnosed and fixed as soon as possible. This will help to make sure that a small tire problem does not become a large safety issue for you and those who ride in your vehicle. This is different from what causes 'death wobble' in Jeeps.

The best course of action, once that you have determined that your tires feel wobbly after you've had them rotated, is to return to the place where those tires were rotated as soon as possible. But during your drive there, it will be very helpful for the tire or repair shop to know more about the specific type of wobbling you are experiencing, so that they can focus on the specific issues that may be causing that wobble and correct it.

To start with, try to figure out whether the wobbling is coming from the front tires, the rear tires, or both. Wobbling front tires can usually be felt through the steering wheel, while rear tire wobbling can cause the entire vehicle to shake. While checking for tire wobble, note the speed range at which it happens, so that the shop can better diagnose the problem that is causing it. Some of the more common reasons why your tires may feel wobbly after getting them rotated may be tires that are out of balance, suspension parts that are worn out, and damage from curbs or potholes.