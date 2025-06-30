What Is Tow/haul Mode And When Should You Use It?
The automotive world is shifting rapidly, and more people are opting for SUVs and pickup trucks over conventional sedans as their daily drivers, and it makes a lot of sense. They are practical, roomier, and later models offer a ton of tech and luxury features. So, why not? Despite how big pickup trucks have gotten over the years, many owners, particularly those living in urban areas, rarely utilize them to their full potential. Instead, they'll be retrofitted with aftermarket parts to function as luxury cars, perfect for office and school runs, and occasionally serve as the family cart (form over function).
As you might imagine, innovative features such as tow or haul mode are rarely used. Tow/haul mode is more than just a button on your truck; it is an impressive feature on select vehicles (mostly heavy-duty pickup trucks and large SUVs) with automatic transmissions that help balance engine braking and power delivery when hauling heavy loads, driving downhill with a load, or towing a trailer. You'll find this built-in towing assistant in several trucks and SUVs, including the Toyota Tundra, Tacoma, Land Rover Defender, as well as Ford, Chevrolet, and GMC trucks.
How tow/haul mode works
To better understand how to use this built-in towing assistant, it's important to first understand how it works. The tow or haul mode functionality is more complicated than managing power delivery and engine braking on declines. When you press the tow/haul button on your truck, depending on whether you are hauling, towing, or driving down a hill with a load, this feature adjusts your truck's transmission patterns to provide more torque, reduce gear hunting, and enhance braking.
The tow/haul mode should only be used when hauling heavy cargo, towing a trailer, or driving downhill with a heavy load on your truck. This built-in assistant works perfectly on mountain roads or long grades. When active, and driving down a hill with a heavy load, the transmission adjusts its patterns, initiating engine braking to improve the safety and performance of the truck. Due to gravity, heavy loads tend to exert force on the truck, forcing the driver to brake more frequently or harder. As such, this feature holds lower gears longer when you press the brake pedal to slow down or hit the gas to accelerate.
How to use tow/haul mode on your truck
Trucks like the 2024 Toyota Tundra Platinum come with a tow package that features tow/haul mode. This feature is activated by a button on the steering column or shifter lever. According to Toyota, tow/haul mode should be used when the driver needs more pulling, stopping, or steering power, compensating for a heavy load or trailer. Once the feature is activated, the "TOW/HAUL" light will appear on the instrument cluster or speedometer. To deactivate the feature, press the tow/haul button again.
On the Nissan Titan, the tow/haul mode is a button on the gear shifter. When activated on the Titan, the "TOW/HAUL" indicator will illuminate on the dash. Immediately, you'll notice its effect on the transmission shift points. The truck will initially move slower, but will have more power with each gear shift. On Ford trucks, it is also located on the gear shifter. To activate it, press the "TOW/HAUL" button once. The tow/haul indicator will be triggered on the instrument cluster. To deactivate, press the button once again. Don't activate this feature if the road is slippery – your truck could lose control.