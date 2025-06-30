What Is Tow/haul Mode And When Should You Use It?

The automotive world is shifting rapidly, and more people are opting for SUVs and pickup trucks over conventional sedans as their daily drivers, and it makes a lot of sense. They are practical, roomier, and later models offer a ton of tech and luxury features. So, why not? Despite how big pickup trucks have gotten over the years, many owners, particularly those living in urban areas, rarely utilize them to their full potential. Instead, they'll be retrofitted with aftermarket parts to function as luxury cars, perfect for office and school runs, and occasionally serve as the family cart (form over function).

As you might imagine, innovative features such as tow or haul mode are rarely used. Tow/haul mode is more than just a button on your truck; it is an impressive feature on select vehicles (mostly heavy-duty pickup trucks and large SUVs) with automatic transmissions that help balance engine braking and power delivery when hauling heavy loads, driving downhill with a load, or towing a trailer. You'll find this built-in towing assistant in several trucks and SUVs, including the Toyota Tundra, Tacoma, Land Rover Defender, as well as Ford, Chevrolet, and GMC trucks.