This Viral TikTok Video Shows How Well A Nut Splitter Tool Actually Works

When you hear the term "nutcracker," you likely think of the wooden decor items that populate every big box store during the holiday season. However, in the DIY world, the similarly named nut splitter is known as an extremely helpful yet often overlooked tool that solves one of the most persistent problems plaguing DIYers, homeowners, and professional tool users alike. Over on TikTok, user @jamentools gave the nut splitter tool its time to shine to the tune of 1.1 million views.

The video, which was uploaded to the platform in April 2022, sees the user face a common situation — trying to remove a stuck-on rusted bolt from a surface. While many may attempt to use a wrench or breaker bar for the task — or even a hammer as @jamentools does at the top of the video — it becomes quickly apparent how much more efficient a nut splitter is as a solution. After fitting the notch over the bolt, the user screws in the sharpened splitter tool located in the center, placing increased pressure on to the bolt until it cracks. From there, they use a hammer to tap the bolt, splitting it further until it fully breaks in two and is successfully removed.

A good few comments questioned the action, suggesting that applying PB Blaster or WD-40 or using an impact wrench, such as those from DeWalt, would be just as useful. However, others recognized its usefulness right away. One commenter stated, "Some of these millwright dudes out here need this" while another similar comment read, "wow that's an awesome tool for a plumber when it comes to old faucets."