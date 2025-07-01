This Viral TikTok Video Shows How Well A Nut Splitter Tool Actually Works
When you hear the term "nutcracker," you likely think of the wooden decor items that populate every big box store during the holiday season. However, in the DIY world, the similarly named nut splitter is known as an extremely helpful yet often overlooked tool that solves one of the most persistent problems plaguing DIYers, homeowners, and professional tool users alike. Over on TikTok, user @jamentools gave the nut splitter tool its time to shine to the tune of 1.1 million views.
@jamentools
Hi, please check my resume and search for Screw Nut Splitter#foryou #fyp #tool #tools
The video, which was uploaded to the platform in April 2022, sees the user face a common situation — trying to remove a stuck-on rusted bolt from a surface. While many may attempt to use a wrench or breaker bar for the task — or even a hammer as @jamentools does at the top of the video — it becomes quickly apparent how much more efficient a nut splitter is as a solution. After fitting the notch over the bolt, the user screws in the sharpened splitter tool located in the center, placing increased pressure on to the bolt until it cracks. From there, they use a hammer to tap the bolt, splitting it further until it fully breaks in two and is successfully removed.
A good few comments questioned the action, suggesting that applying PB Blaster or WD-40 or using an impact wrench, such as those from DeWalt, would be just as useful. However, others recognized its usefulness right away. One commenter stated, "Some of these millwright dudes out here need this" while another similar comment read, "wow that's an awesome tool for a plumber when it comes to old faucets."
Things to keep in mind when using a nut splitter
Nut splitters are readily available, ranging from economical options such as the QWORK 3 Set Nut Screw Splitter Set to the more heavy-duty Huanyu Hydraulic Nut Splitter. When used correctly, nut splitters can have great merit, providing a more efficient manner of removing stubborn nuts and bolts while being easier on the hands. However, many warn that they shouldn't be your first choice to take care of this issue.
If used or maintained improperly, a nut splitter, particularly more high-end models, can cause unintended damage or even injuries. Putting too much pressure can damage the surface, especially if used on more delicate materials such as wood, plastic, and glass. Flying debris is often produced when they are, putting your eyes at risk of being struck by flinging pieces. As a result of these potential hazards, some recommend attempting safer methods before going in with a nut splitter, such as softening the bolt with heat or drilling with a left-hand drill bit.
When a nut splitter becomes necessary, ensure you've taken the proper precautions before going in. Take the time to prepare yourself and your workspace by placing on the proper PPE such as eyewear and gloves and making sure you are positioned comfortably while working. Be sure to keep an eye on the condition of the tool as well, as a damaged or worn-out nut splitter can be harder to work with an increase the chances of an incident occurring.