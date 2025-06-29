Yes, Yamaha Uses Ride By Wire - Here's Which Motorcycles Have It

One of the most important factors in riding motorcycles is throttle control, which affects everything from a rider's acceleration speed to the smoothness of power delivery throughout a ride. Over the last 20 years, manufacturers have gradually switched from mechanical throttle cables to electronically controlled systems known as ride-by-wire. What was once a luxury feature only found on superbikes has now trickled down into almost every motorcycle market.

One of the manufacturers spearheading this movement is Yamaha, a company that has long combined performance and innovation and is also the creator of ride-by-wire technology. The company has added ride-by-wire technology to a wide range of bikes for 2025. So, what should you know before buying a Yamaha with this innovation? Which Yamaha models utilize this technology?

Yamaha's 2025 lineup consists of a diverse range of bikes as always, including sportbikes, retro-inspired cruisers, adventure tourers, and more, demonstrating the evolution of ride-by-wire and its range of applications.