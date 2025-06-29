What's The Difference Between The Oldsmobile And Pontiac 455?

The 1970s were a particularly upsetting time for American car enthusiasts. Not only were insurance costs climbing and new emissions regulations strangling big-capacity V8 engines, but the '73 oil crisis also sent oil and gas prices soaring. The result was ultimately the total demise of America's golden era of muscle cars, with big-block heroes ultimately being replaced by more economical and imported models, like the then-new Honda Civic.

However, before these powerful V8s died out, General Motors gifted enthusiasts with a duo of high-power, torque-heavy, and high-displacement big blocks – the 455 V8s. Despite Pontiac and Oldsmobile both existing under the GM umbrella, each automaker developed its own take on the 455 V8. These V8 engines both arrived at the tail end of the 1960s, and production lasted just a few short years, with the changing automotive landscape rendering them redundant fairly quickly. While there are significant similarities between these two engines — including the displacements — there are also a number of key differences, such as the power output and the plans each manufacturer had for its big block engines.