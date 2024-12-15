What Happened To Pontiac's Legendary Ram Air V Engine?

As the horsepower war between automakers in the 1960s forged the Muscle Car era, the need to deliver increased fuel to V8 combustion chambers became evident to engine designers. But without enough oxygen, pumping more fuel into the intake just led to fuel-rich conditions and fouled spark plugs.

Engineers formed different strategies to get more air into, and out of, an engine's cylinders. Some used hemispherical combustion chambers, known as Hemi engines, that allowed the use of larger intake and exhaust valves due to the raised chamber's increased surface area. Others employed similar designs, such as the Ford Boss 429. Pontiac increased air flow to its V8 engines with Ram Air technology.

The Pontiac Ram Air V8 ranks among the most iconic engines from the golden era of muscle cars. Pontiac improved its Ram Air engine lineup over several iterations, culminating with the Ram Air V –- its name shortened to RA V in some circles -– in 1969. Its performance potential is legendary, a status no doubt fueled by its rarity. Since the Ram Air V was developed to support Pontiac's racing initiatives, it saw limited production to meet required homologation rules. Pontiac Ram Air V production ceased after SCCA rule changes in 1970, which coincided with General Motors moving away from its focus on muscle cars.

