Pontiac 350 Vs Chevy 350 Engines: What's The Difference?

The venerable 350 engine is based on a cast iron small block derived from previous small block engines of various displacements. While a General Motors 350 cubic inches small block sounds standard, each GM division produced engines with unique designs in the late 1960s.

Chevrolet didn't begin as a GM brand. GM founder William Durant and Swiss race car driver and engineer Louis Chevrolet incorporated the company in 1911. General Motors acquired Chevrolet in 1918, and it's one of GM's most popular brands today.

Pontiac's story is very different. General Motors developed the Pontiac brand, introducing it in 1926. Another difference is that, instead of continuing its popularity, GM discontinued the Pontiac brand in 2009.

Chevrolet, Pontiac, Buick, and Oldsmobile fell under the GM umbrella in the late 1960s. However, Chevrolet and Pontiac sat at the sportier end of the automaker's lineup with models like the Camaro and Firebird. That sports car spirit led each brand to develop unique, performance-oriented, 350-cubic-inch small block engines.