Why You Might See 'Hair' Coming Out Of Your Car's Exhaust

Every car is built differently. Some cars even have wild features like lightning rod shifters to push the envelopes of style, performance, and user experience. However, there's one standard feature hidden inside vehicles that can actually spell horror for owners unaware of its existence. A woman even called the police after seeing this feature hanging from the exhaust pipe of her car. What did she find, you might ask? A large clump of what appeared to be human hair, dangling from the end of her car's tailpipe. Although the bizarre sighting seemed to signify a crime, it turned out that the hair was a normal feature of her car.

The hair that gets coughed out by an exhaust isn't really human hair. Instead, it's fiberglass, and its purpose is to absorb sound inside the muffler so the noise that comes out of the tailpipe isn't as loud. Automotive repair and teardown expert YouTube speedkar99 – who cut open a glass pack muffler to demonstrate how the hair-like material is arranged and wrapped in a sack inside the device — says the fiberglass converts sound to heat, which in turn reduces exhaust noise. This would mean that any sighting of the fiberglass hair from your car's exhaust pipe is an indicator that the muffler is failing. If you don't address the issue, your muffler will eventually be less effective at containing the sound produced by the engine's exhaust gases.