Why Do Some Cars Have Four Exhaust Pipes? Here's What They're For

Four exhaust pipes sticking out the rear of a car might seem purely cosmetic, and in many cases, they are. But in others, especially in high-performance vehicles with over 1000 horsepower, quad exhausts have key mechanical functions. They can help the engine breathe better and run more efficiently.

Advertisement

High-performance sports cars produce a high volume of exhaust gases, and splitting those gases into four separate outlets helps them exit the system more easily, especially at high speeds or under heavy acceleration. This reduces strain on the engine since it doesn't have to work as hard against built-up pressure in the exhaust system. That buildup, known as backpressure, can slow the flow of waste gases and hinder performance if not managed properly.

Another significant factor in using multiple exhaust pipes is the sound they produce. A quad exhaust system can produce a louder, deeper, and more pronounced exhaust note, which enhances the driving experience. This is part of the "sound tuning" process, where manufacturers aim to make the car's sound as distinctive as its performance.

Advertisement

Of course, not every car with four pipes is designed for performance. Some are built that way just to mimic the look and seem more powerful than what's actually under the hood. For instance, the 2020 Ford Explorer ST employs a design where the visible quad exhaust tips are not directly connected to the exhaust system.

Instead, the actual exhaust gases are expelled through downward-facing outlets hidden beneath the vehicle, while the chrome tips solely serve a cosmetic purpose. ​To draw a contrast between such tips and an actual performing mechanism, it helps to look at how the system is designed.