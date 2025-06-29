What Is Aerodynamic Braking And Is It Used In Cars?

When we think of braking systems in cars, there are probably a few setups that come to mind. Drum brakes and disc brakes are different, but they are the most commonly thought-of braking systems, using physical clamping force and friction to slow a vehicle. Then, there's regenerative braking, generally used to re-capture energy through electric motors as we bring EVs or hybrids to a halt. A term borrowed from flight, aerodynamic braking, could also apply to some cars.

To put it in simple terms, aerodynamic braking uses drag to slow down a vehicle, and when landing a plane, aerodynamic braking is used to reduce the reliance on physical brakes. Does the same theory apply to cars? Can you use aerodynamics to slow a car down instead of the brakes?

Drag is an aerodynamic force that slows all moving objects as they move through the air, including cars, but it will take quite a long distance to stop a car using aerodynamics alone. So, sure, you can slow down by taking advantage of things like drag and gravity. Just like with a plane, however, you'll likely want to introduce some friction braking too. Where you're most likely going to see aerodynamic braking on cars is in the use of active aero to supplement friction-based braking.