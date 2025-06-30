Why You Shouldn't Grease Lug Nuts (But Some Mechanics Do Anyway)

After spending the final 16 years of a 38-year aerospace career training Structures Installation Mechanics on the proper way to install threaded fasteners, I can tell you that it is difficult to change the way someone performs a routine task. It is especially difficult when they think their way is better than the right way. Most often, the problem is that their belief is built around a grain of truth, and like a pearl growing around a grain of sand, it gets more polished with time.

Failing to properly tighten lug nuts is one of the common mistakes people make when changing tires on their vehicle. While installing lug nuts with impact wrenches, short ratchets with or without cheater bars, or any other method that doesn't include the proper use of a torque wrench are common factors associated with improperly tightened lug nuts, mistakes happen while using torque wrenches too.

One of those mistakes is applying grease, or other lubrication, to the lug stud or lug nut before installation, unless the automaker specifically requires it. In the aerospace industry, we'd call this a "wet installation" and the torque value called out by engineering in these cases would be significantly lower than the value required for the same threaded fastener installed "dry." That's where the grain of truth comes in, greased lug nuts get tighter because there is less friction.