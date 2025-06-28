Ryobi 18V Edge Vs. 18V HP Batteries: What's The Difference?

The biggest differences between the Ryobi 18V HP Edge and the 18V HP batteries are power and runtime. Compared to the HP, the Edge can supply up to twice as much power to the tool and make it last four times longer.

This significant upgrade is all thanks to the innovations integrated into the 18V Edge battery. Just like the 18V HP and other ONE+ batteries, the Edge battery is powered by a Ryobi battery technology called IntelliCell. It works as a self-monitoring system that maintains an even power demand distribution among all the cells in the battery pack. This, in turn, extends the battery runtime and lifespan and delivers a more stable power.

On top of this technology, though, the Ryobi 18V HP Edge battery comes with two more features you won't find on all the 18V HP batteries: tabless cells and Cool-Core Pro. Tabless cells are more efficient in terms of energy transfer, so your tool can get the most out of the battery pack. Cool-Core Pro, on the other hand, is a heat management solution similar to the HP battery's Cool-Core. But instead of just focusing on the design of the cell and pack, Cool-Core Pro also integrates better heat sinks and cell straps to further improve the operating temperature.

Although it looks like the 18V Edge is an overall better choice, there's one drawback it has — limited capacity options. It only comes in one capacity, a 4Ah, unlike the 18V HP that has a 2Ah, 4Ah, 6Ah, 8Ah, and 12Ah selection. This is probably because it was just released in 2024.